Built to explore, our Scrambler S is best experienced in the dirt. It’s legacy is dusty and dissident and it will be most appreciated by those who tune to another dance. This off road electric bike is for those who travel the roads less traveled and prefer fire roads to freeways. It is our homage to an outlaw era when motorcycles evolved from the pavement to the dirt. It is a nod to the ingenuity and creativity that prompted off road motorcycle racing, as well as a glimpse into the future of electric power.