Utilizing a classic moto-inspired inverted design, this fork is made to last. Our dual sport valving smoothens dirt roads while allowing for maximum road performance. Going from a smooth city street to a twisting dirt road is as easy as pointing your tires where you want to go.
The heart of the Scrambler S is its massively powerful lithium battery. Enclosed in our signature aluminum battery box, the 1123 watt-hour power unit is unrivaled in the electric bike market. Not only is the Scrambler S equipped to beat the beaten path, it's fully capable of going the distance. Boasting the biggest battery in the industry, the Scrambler S can provide power for up to 75 miles on a full charge.
A power display is mounted to upswept handlebars, placing all controls at your fingertips and positioning you in the perfect riding position to attack your adventure. Paired with a thumb-activated throttle and 5 levels of pedal assist, it’s mild when you need it and wild when you want it.
The Scrambler S is equipped with Schwalbe Black Jack knobby tires. These tires provide a tactile traction for seamless transitions from pavement to dirt. Woven with KevlarGuard, a bullet-stopping, robust material that protects against flats.
Built to explore, our Scrambler S is best experienced in the dirt. It’s legacy is dusty and dissident and it will be most appreciated by those who tune to another dance. This off road electric bike is for those who travel the roads less traveled and prefer fire roads to freeways. It is our homage to an outlaw era when motorcycles evolved from the pavement to the dirt. It is a nod to the ingenuity and creativity that prompted off road motorcycle racing, as well as a glimpse into the future of electric power.
Whether on blacktop or back roads, the Scrambler is poised for performance and everything you need is readily available. On-demand acceleration is delivered via human power, or with a flick of the thumb throttle. Five power modes are available providing as much or as little help as you need. The Scrambler’s powerful regenerative hydraulic disc brakes slow it down under virtually any condition, while simultaneously returning power to the battery.
To boost the Scrambler S’s off road electric bike ability, we outfitted it with a (way) bigger battery. The massively powerful 1123 watt-hour lithium power unit is unrivaled in the e bike market. You can explore with confidence as the big battery provides power for up to 75 miles on a full charge. The Scrambler’s trail-worthy rear hub motor will light up the fire roads at speeds up to 36 mph in race mode (private property only).
When the road ends, the Scrambler S is just getting started. A rugged suspension fork and terrain-taming Schwalbe knobbies provide off-the-beaten-path capability and trail-proven performance. The rugged hydroformed aluminum frame is dressed in an intimidating matte black livery and crowned with a mesh protected rally-ready yellow LED headlamp.